JUNEAU — A light rainfall was not enough to dampen the excitement and spirit at Dodgeland School District’s groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon.
Dodgeland School District Administrator Annette Thompson welcomed guests in-person and those attending the event via a livestream in each classroom of the Dodgeland School District.
Thompson said the symbolic breaking of the ground represented the beginning of construction on numerous projects that will improve educational spaces, enhance safety and upgrade the campus’ infrastructure.
She also thanked the public for its support and committed the board and administration to being good stewards of the resources provided to the district with the successful April 2020 referendum.
“Together, we are building a bright future for not only today’s Dodgeland students, but generations of Dodgeland students to come,” Thompson said.
The district took advantage of low interest rates and locked in an average rate of 2.48% for the sale of the referendum bonds. This lowered the overall interest cost by more than $3.7 million over the 20-year borrowing term. The school debt portion of the mill rate dropped by $0.66, instead of the projected $0.40.
Voters in the district last approved a school building referendum May 9, 2000. A single building in Juneau replaced five buildings: a high school in Juneau, middle school in Reeseville, and elementary schools in Lowell, Clyman and Juneau.
The approved referendum focused on three key areas of improvement:
• Infrastructure, such as replacing and repairing existing district-wide building systems, including plumbing, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and roofing; and capital improvements, such as the parking lot, the roof and replacement of some doors and windows.
• Improving school safety with the playground making sure it is protected for the students, traffic flow such as dropping and picking up of children at the school and improvements to the security to the district office entry.
• Updating learning spaces and expanding high school Tech Ed classrooms and labs, such as with addition of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) through automation, robotics, metals, woods, and Project Lead The Way, which is a hands-on curriculum for STEM; remodeling 4K classrooms to make them more engaging between instructor and students.
Dodgeland School Board President David Beal said at the groundbreaking ceremony that the new technology spaces within the school will focus on the skills needed for success in the workforce.
Dodge County Supervisor Jeff Caine of Lowell, who serves on Dodgeland School Board’s Building and Grounds Committee, also spoke at the event and thanked the community for its support in the midst of a pandemic.
