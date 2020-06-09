JEFFERSON — Initially expected to retire this month, Jefferson schools Student Nutrition Director Rebecca Blyth is entering into a one-year contract with the district to give the district time to find a qualified replacement.
As such, Blyth has rescinded her initial retirement announcement, one of three personnel matters to come before the School District of Jefferson Board of Education Monday.
Jefferson school Superintendent Mark Rollefson said that the district had posted the open position for some time, seeking candidates from a national pool, but had only two people apply, neither of whom had the required skill set to really run the program.
Blyth, who has been overseeing the distribution of free Eagle Meals to families throughout the district even through the school shutdown and now into the summer, was set to finish up at the end of the contract year — this month.
Instead, she has agreed to continue for another year in her current position beginning July 1.
In other personnel decisions, the board made two new hires.
First, the board approved the hire of Charles Luoma-Mannisto of Iron Mountain to teach part-time elementary music at Sullivan Elementary School.
Luoma-Mannisto is a student at St. Norbert College and is expected to complete his music education degree this month.
He has done student teaching at Parkview Middle School in Ashwaubenon, where he worked with sixth- through eighth-graders.
He officially graduated from St. Norbert College in May and will receive his paperwork from the university this month to apply for his teaching license.
The hiring committee noted that the student teacher came highly recommended by the teachers he worked with, who commended his positive attitude, good rapport with students and ability to adapt swiftly to new situations. He also received kudos on his sense of humor and knowledge of the subject area. He has background in not only vocal but also instrumental music and will be a great addition to the Sullivan staff, the hiring committee noted.
Also hired was Vanessa Matusin of Brookfield, who will serve as school psychologist at Jefferson High School.
She received her bachelor’s degree in 2014 from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, with a major in psychology and a minor in English.
She completed her master’s degree through Alverno College in July of 2019.
She is working on educational specialist credentials through Alverno, with an anticipated completion date of May, 2021.
She has worked at Carmen High School’s Southeast Campus in Milwaukee, teaching high school English/Language Arts and has a total of one year of teaching experience.
She is certified as a school psychologist. Rollefson said the district is lucky to have such a qualified candidate, as these positions are hard to fill.
The interview team unanimously selected Matusin for the position, saying she brings strong content knowledge, excellent oral and written communication skills and good problem solving skills to the table.
Her references describe her as a kind, compassionate and positive person who clearly cares about the well being of others. She has put cultural sensitivity and equity at the forefront of her efforts for students, the interview team said, noting that they felt Matusin will be an outstanding addition to the pupil services team.
This leaves the district with only two open staff positions to fill before the start of school in the fall.
