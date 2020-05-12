Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland has proclaimed May 17-23 Emergency Medical Services Week.
According to the proclamation, members of emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury.
EMS has grown to fill a gap by providing important, out of hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care, and access to telemedicine.
EMS system includes first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the pubic and other out of hospital medical care providers.
It is appropriate to recognize the value and accomplishments of emergency medical services providcers by designating Emergency Medical Services Week, the proclamation states.
