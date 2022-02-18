Watertown received its bang for its buck; and now it will receive more of its bucks back.

The common council awarded contract price for the 2021 Interurban Trailhead site work was $32,145.06 with CJP Excavating in Jefferson. The site is for mainly bathrooms located on Clark Street.

However, once the project was completed, the final contract priced was dropped by $421.26 to $31,723.80 to reflect measured and final project quantities by CJP Excavating in 2021.

Common council members Tuesday acted on a resolution by the city’s Public Works Commission to consider the change order and approve it.

Recommended for you

Load comments