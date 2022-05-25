Although many positive aspects to the Watertown Unified School District were identified recently by survey respondents as they provided input on the type of person who should be hired as the next district superintendent, challenges for the district also abounded.
Presenting the information Monday to the WUSD board was retired Oconomowoc School District Superintendent Patricia Neudecker, who now works with the Hazard, Young Attea Associates consultants of Schaumburg, Illinois.
Neudecker said four consistent themes emerged as urgent challenges for the district.
She said needs exist for increasing student performance, strong fiscal forecasting and management, board development and to partner with community organizations for the future benefit of Watertown.
From a report she wrote along with her HYA partner, Mike Richie, Neudecker said first, almost every participant in the district survey noted the need for academic improvement in Watertown schools.
“While staff is viewed as caring and hardworking and multiple program opportunities for students exist, it appears that Watertown has not demonstrated student growth as measured on the Wisconsin school performance report card,” she said. “This may be best described as a district composed of dedicated individuals that is not getting where they need to be as a district.”
Academic performance, as well as behavioral issues, were both cited as needing attention. Some described the curriculum and instructional approaches as outdated, some cited a lack of clear expectations and many described a lack of accountability as issues.
“These descriptions apply to academic performance, as well as student behaviors,” Neudecker said. “Clearly, this challenge will require a ‘systems approach’ to thinking about expectations, instructional alignment, professional development and accountability. There appears to be strong awareness and a sense of urgency in addressing student growth, coupled with a realistic understanding of the attention required to address the issues. Certainly, pockets of student success exist, but it is not widespread across the district. Since an awareness of the issue already exists, the new superintendent will be most successful in working with the staff, board, and community to clearly define expectations and create a plan for improvement. A vision for what is possible and how to do it will be welcomed.”
Neudecker said it appears the business department and board have a keen understanding of school finance and of Watertown’s current financial position.
Declining enrollment, she said, combined with the ending year of a current operational referendum, will create financial challenges in the near future.
She said she recognizes Watertown has more students leaving through open enrollment than coming in through the process. She noted that the district’s enrollment is also challenged by the higher-than-usual number of parochial schools in the community that serve a high percentage of the student population. She said attention to financial forecasting is “essential.”
“The need for board development was also mentioned by many as an area in need of improvement,” Neudecker said. “Current board turnover and community stress caused by the ramifications of COVID-19 has been widespread across Wisconsin in the past few years. Watertown is not unique in some of (its) struggles, yet the issues require attention. Some commented that the board has at times tended to micro-manage, yet others described the board’s involvement as intervening for the benefit of students and the overall success of the district.”
She said less experienced board members will benefit from board development, as will the entire board in learning to work with a new superintendent.
“An interdependent relationship is needed,” she said. “Additionally, some mentioned that the board should refocus on ‘all’ constituents, rather than just the louder ones and try to minimize community politics from creeping into board governance.”
Neudecker said the Watertown Unified School District is an integral contributor to the future growth and success of the Watertown community.
“Current community growth is stagnant, with a drop in the population of school-aged children. Opportunities for growth and attracting business, employment and families to Watertown are believed to be ‘right around the corner’ if Watertown can pull together for the betterment of all. The school district is a key player in this future growth, yet involvement requires attention.,” Neudecker said.
She added that, a new superintendent will need to build relationships across all sectors of the community and become an active participant in charting the future for Watertown.
Also mentioned by many, Neudecker noted, was community growth in lower socio-economic families, with the student ‘economically challenged’ population approaching 50%.
“While this was never described as a negative or a problem, it was described as an issue requiring attention and support, to ensure student success,” Neudecker said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.