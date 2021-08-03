On Wednesday, the intersection of River Drive and Dakota Street will be closed to all traffic for the installation of new storm sewer and watermain.
The work is scheduled to be completed and the intersection reopened by Wednesday, Aug. 11. Businesses and residents along River Drive and South Third Street will have access to their properties during this time.
While River Drive is closed, the street department will be removing the pavement in the River Drive and South Third and Hyland streets to prepare the intersection for asphalt paving on Friday.
Traffic is advised to slow down and proceed with caution through work zones. For more information, contact the engineering department at 920-262-4060.
