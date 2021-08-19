JOHNSON CREEK — A multiple-vehicle accident on Interstate 94 between Johnson Creek and Lake Mills claimed three lives early Wednesday morning.
The names of the deceased are being withheld until relatives have been notified, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jefferson County deputies responded to a crash in the westbound lane of the Interstate at mile marker 262 at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday.
Preliminary investigation at the scene showed that a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling west when the driver lost control and crashed into a guardrail.
A second vehicle came upon the crash and struck the cargo trailer, which was still in the roadway.
A semi-truck then entered the crash scene and also struck the cargo trailer and the guardrail.
The westbound lane of the interstate was closed from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The incident is under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting at the scene was the Lake Mills Fire/EMS, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Jefferson County medical examiner.
