JOHNSON CREEK — Several decades ago, Johnson Creek school planners started looking at long-term facilities needs, purchasing a large property to the west of the village with the idea of eventually locating all of the district’s schools on that site.
Many different facility designs, referendum tries, and fundraising efforts followed, until finally this fall planners’ longtime vision was realized.
Sunday marked the culmination of that journey, with the official ribbon cutting for the new Johnson Creek Elementary School, a series of connected domes attached to the existing high/middle school, which was constructed in 2016.
Unseasonable sunny, shirtsleeves weather proved perfect for the outdoor ceremony, which took place Sunday afternoon. Before and after the ceremony, people could tour the school.
Richard Wrensch, Johnson Creek school board president, opened the ceremony, thanking the voters of the community, the donors and fundraisers who supported the athletic facilities on site, the Friends of the School members who helped get out the vote, and all of those on the planning teams.
He gave special recognition to Michael Garvey, Johnson Creek school superintendent, who will be retiring at the end of the year after 16 years with the district.
It was under Garvey’s leadership that the district finally passed a successful referendum in 2014 to construct the new middle/high school, after four previous failed referendums. The new school — like the elementary portion which has since been added on — used unique dome construction, designed to be energy efficient and durable while minimizing construction costs.
Garvey also took a very active part in raising funds for the associated athletic facilities, which were not part of the referendum, instead being entirely supported by fundraisers, donations and sponsorships.
He was also at the helm in 2020, when the elementary school referendum went to the voters, just weeks after the “world shut down” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Construction began on that project in the summer, and the finished domes opened in mid-September.
Wrensch commended Garvey’s leadership throughout the entire process, citing his persistence, enthusiasm, energy and passion for education as a whole.
Garvey, taking the podium, recognized the contributions of all f the different contractors who worked on the project, from the TSP architecture firm to Maas Brothers Construction of Watertown, which oversaw the process to the dome construction firm South Industries, along with many subcontractors.
Garvey noted that due to pandemic-related supply chain issues, the project entered the spring three months behind schedule, but despite these challenges, workers were able to catch up and get the building opened just a couple of weeks behind the start of school for their middle and high school counterparts.
Garvey also commended Dan Fischer, buildings and grounds supervisor for the district, who had seen the whole project through from the planning stages in 2007 and beyond all the way through the construction of the elementary domes this year.
“The work he and his maintenance team has done is remarkable and appreciated,” Garvey said.
Sending his congratulations via an aide, U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, who represents Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District, said that while the pandemic has taken its toll on teachers and students alike, the Johnson Creek district is to be commended on the completion of its beautiful school, which represents positive progress for students, faculty and the community as a whole.
Barbara Dittrich of Oconomowoc, who represents Wisconsin’s 38th assembly district, gave brief comments at the ribboncutting.
“Back in Biblical times, they’d stand up stones to commemorate something special happened there,” Dittrich said. “These new pods are your standing stones,” she said.
Garvey then spoke to the history of the project, starting in 1978 when the high school added its first “temporary” portable classroom, which served that school until 2016.
In the intervening years, generations of community members weighed in via the district’s facilities advisory panel.
In 1998, the district purchased the 68-acre property on County Highway B, on which the entire school campus is now located.
After many tries, 2014 marked the first successful referendum, bringing the middle/high school to the new site.
In 2020, the referendum to move the district’s elementary facilities to this site passed.
Thousands of planning hours and a year and a half of construction followed, while in the background, community members kicked in their own cash to support the athletic facilities on this new campus.
Following Sunday’s short ceremony, representatives of various parts of the process got together for the official ribbon cutting, including architecture and construction representatives, school board members and officials, government officials on several different levels, and of course Johnson Creek Elementary Principal Melissa Enger.
At the center of the group were two current students who had been chosen to represent their respective pods: first-grader Carter Dach and fourth-grader Anahi Orona-Valdez.
