TikTok, a popular social media app among teens, is a place to share short video clips of people lip-syncing, dancing, and much more. But a recent TikTok trend is causing more harm than fun, according to David Gilbert, tobacco prevention specialist for the WI WINS Program. Over the past few months, teens have been disguising themselves as older adults in face masks to buy alcohol and tobacco products without being carded. This trend reminds retailers about the importance of checking everyone’s ID, no matter how old a person may appear.
“Although many retailers in our area have strong ID checking practices, the shopping experience looks different now,” said Gilbert. “With new teen trends and the global masking requirements, we all benefit from reminders of effective practices to prevent the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors.”
There are effective ways to verify a person’s age without asking them to remove their mask. When looking at the ID, some things to check are:
• Date of birth. If the date under the customer’s ID photo is in the future and they are not 21, refuse the sale.
• Check the eye color of the person.
• Look at the height and weight and see if it matches the person standing in front of you.
WI Wins is a program that helps stores avoid underage tobacco sales by providing retailer education and conducting tobacco product compliance checks. Locally, from the 2019 checks it was discovered that less than 3% and of retailers sold to someone underage in both Dodge and Jefferson counties.
To learn more about WI Wins, visit wiwins.org. If interested in free retailer training to end underage tobacco sales, visit the website witobaccocheck.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.