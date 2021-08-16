Hustisford man receives 18 months in prison for fifth OWI offense

JUNEAU — A 41-year-old Hustisford man was sentenced Thursday in Dodge County Circuit to serve 18 months of initial confinement in prison for his fifth drunken driving offense.
Mark Peters entered into a plea agreement and Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger found Peters guilty.
Peters must serve 30 months of an extended sentence following the initial confinement. He must pay $3,000 in fines along with court costs. He may not drive without a valid driver’s license. He must undergo a psychological evaluation and AODA assessment. His driver’s license will be revoked for 30 months, and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 30 months.
According to the criminal complaint, Peters’ car was pulled over on Nov. 19 by a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy for a defective registration light. Peters was northbound on Lakeview Road near Circle Drive in the Village of Hustisford at the time.
Peters had two friends in his car and was driving on an occupational license outside of the hours he was permitted. He said they had come from a friend’s house, and he was not drinking. Peters said he knew he was supposed to be driving a vehicle with an ignition interlock device on it, but it was his girlfriend’s car, the complaint stated.
The deputy noted Peters’ eyes were glassy and bloodshot and his pupils appeared to be dilated and were slow to react to light, the complaint stated.
The deputy believed Peters was under the influence and performed field sobriety tests on him, according to the criminal complaint.
Peters did admit to taking prescription pills including Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid use disorder and reduces the risk of overdose on opioids. He also admitted to taking Adderall, which is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.
A breathalyzer was performed, and it did not register showing that Peters had consumed alcohol, the complaint stated.
He had previously been convicted of OWI in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2019.
