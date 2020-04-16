The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha of which the Watertown Public Library is a part.
A lot has changed in a month. While it’s easy to focus on the negative that’s taking place around the globe, I find myself drawn to the stories of love, kindness, and generosity that are also being shared in the news. In the spirit of spreading good news, I thought I’d share some of the beautiful stories we’ve collected from the past year from community members who find solace and connection at their public libraries. I hope that reading these stories helps one think of the ways a library has positively affected their life as well.
While working as a truck driver, Charlie always listened to books on tape. Recently, he discovered Playaways at the library after his sight started deteriorating. He goes to the Johnson Creek Public Library, which just got a grant to build a Playaway collection. "Now we've got maybe 20. It's a start. I think it's great for folks like me who used to read a lot, and they're so portable. Fits in your pocket. It's pretty handy. One can put in little earbuds and go. And what I like about them is they're so trouble-free. I've never had an issue with them and I've listened to 150-200 different books. It's all in one little thing in your pocket!"
Last Thanksgiving, Jann and her family used Watertown Public Library’s snowshoes for some family fun. "We looked at the weather and they were expecting 9-13 inches, so we decided to get some board games for some inside activities. Then I remembered that the snowshoes were an option, so we checked at the Watertown Public Library. It was a nice thing because it's not something we own. When you're trying something new, you don't know if you necessarily want to spend the fees...so it was a really great way for us to try snowshoeing again.”
Even during this quarantine, people have been sharing what they love and miss about their library. “Our amazing Dwight Foster Library has been a staple in my life since I had my daughter almost 12 years ago,” Tiffany wrote. “The baby, toddler and preschool story times were absolutely essential for us. It serves as a learning environment, a social gathering place, a change of scenery when the weather was not so ideal for outdoor activities, as well as a fabulous place to get books, magazines and numerous other materials! The ways our local library can help others is truly endless! Thank you for being here for us always.” And a patron from Jefferson Public Library said, “I always knew I loved my library but didn’t know I am in love with the library.”
Everyone is missing many things about daily, normal lives that were perhaps taken for granted. If the library is something one has been missing, consider sending an emailing to share what is appreciated so it can be shared with others. Let’s keep on spreading uplifting, positive stories to help us get through these difficult times.
And even though the libraries are closed right now, library and library staffs are still available. Go to www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/stuck-at-home-resources to find online library resources like digital books and magazines, streaming movies and TV, and online classes. One u can also contact to library staff or the Bridges Library System with questions or concerns.
