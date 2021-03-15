The Educational Foundation of Watertown has announced a grant of $18,750 has been made to the Watertown High School social studies and science departments in memory of Bob LaPoint and Ernie Niemann.
This grant was made possible through a donation from the 7-Up Bottling Company. The donation targets the immediate needs of education in the community and that it be in the memory of two long-serving teachers of the district.
The teachers of Watertown High School identified the request to purchase of two 25 device charging carts for chromebooks and 25 Del chromebooks. The demand for technology in the classroom is only increasing in every curricular area.
Presently, a teacher must sign up and check out a cart from the media center. These carts will be reserved as a priority for social studies and science, expanding the availability to these teachers and their students. The carts will be labeled “In Memory of Bob LaPoint, 1963 — 1990” and “In Memory of Ernie Niemann, 1968 — 2006.”
This equipment is vital to the curriculum in science which is activity, project and problem-based instruction which allow students to see how skills developed in the classroom may be applied in everyday life. Chromebooks are vital to completing labs that require Vernier probes which allows students to collect and analyze quantitative data in cost-effective lab activities.
These tools also allow students to work independently, develop time management and daily study skills.
The Educational Foundation of Watertown has a mission of giving financial aid to teachers, both public and private, which will enable them to supplement a classroom need or unique project. The goal is to promote and strengthen the education opportunities for the students of the Watertown community.
