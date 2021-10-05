The Watertown High School class of 1961 held its 60th reunion Sept. 25 at Lindberg’s by the River. Alumni attending included, from left, back row, Richard Peterson, Steve File, Lawrence Kuehl, Lester Nass, William Mullen,; fourth row, Donald Kuehl, Charles Hrobsky, Charles Kelm, Richard Stallman, Heinz Poellet, James Pirkel, Nancy Splinter Zguta, Thomas Butzine, James Cahoon, Leo Checkai, Edward Buckland, Janice Stock Wells, Victor Miller, Ronald Kuehl, Ralph Kurek, third row, Arvin Duehring, Clifford Groth, Diane Schwartz Hicks, Rita Peirick Rabas, Margaret Clifford Krueger, Diane Meyers Knope, Bernice Stillmacher Hinze, Diane Jaeger Schroeder, Sharon Weber Westphal, Suzanne Engelhart Braatz, Connie Gruner Schnitger, Wayne Schnitger, David Hertel, Neale Jones, front row, Phil Strunz, Beryl Hubrick McCollough, Carol Schmitz Lenius, Suzanne Stangler Dopke, Dianne Raue Keller, Janet Marmes Gosdeck, Sandy Schuchter Cahoon, Eileen Tietz Kuehl, Paul Fendt, Rose Kohn Hornickle, Mary Lou Rhodes Behlke and Glenn Zwieg.
The class of 1961 of Watertown High School held its 60th reunion at Lindberg’s by the River on Sept. 25, with 77 alumni and guests attending. A noon luncheon was served.
Alumni and guests also participated in a golf outing at Lake Mills Golf Club, and a social gathering on at Silver Eagle Saloon on Sept. 24.
The class graduated from the old Watertown High School on South Eighth Street on June 8, 1961. At that time, it was the largest class in the history of the school with 228 seniors receiving diplomas. It was the 88th class of graduates. The first class graduated in 1873.
The speaker for the evening was Wisconsin Governor Gaylord Nelson. He was the first chief executive of the state to participate in a WHS commencement address. Up until that time, past speakers were generally members of the clergy or educators.
Reunion committee members are Diane Schwartz Hicks, Rose Kohn Hornickle, Margaret Clifford Krueger and Phil Strunz. Contact a committee member with alumni address changes or other updates for reference at a future reunion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.