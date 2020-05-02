JOHNSON CREEK — Locally owned and operated, The View at Johnson Creek assisted living and memory care community will officially accept residents to move in on June 1.
Located at 1 Hartwig Drive, on the hill where the historic Gobbler Motel once stood, just south of I-94 and east of Highway 26 offers exactly what it says – a view.
The View at Johnson Creek community offers assisted living and memory care with accommodations for 64 residents experiencing physical or cognitive decline.
Janeal Fullmer, the housing coordinator for The View at Johnson Creek, said the COVID-19 safer at home orders have put a halt on grand opening events, but the greater community interest and outreach from those who want to learn more has not changed.
"We’ve had many people reaching out to do a Facetime call or virtual tour with us," she said. "We’ve adapted to whatever may work for those who are looking for an assisted living or memory care community for themselves or a senior loved one."
She said as soon as it is safe to do so, The View will be scheduling in-person tours.
"But for now, we are very busy doing virtual tours and getting those who are ready to move in, settled into their new home. We are looking forward to having visitors and hosting community events in the near future," she said.
Reservations are being accepted for assisted living and memory care individual and couple suites, all which include private bathrooms. People are able to remain on the waiting list until the need arises, or select a suite to occupy as soon as a timeline is planned at reservation.
The View at Johnson Creek offers all of the essential services a senior loved one might need such as three freshly-cooked meals a day, onsite salon and spa, onsite providers, x-ray, mobile labs, life enrichment center, variety of entertainment, senior focused programs, general store for residents and other amenities to enhance senior living community life.
A full-service bistro off the main entrance will be open for family, friends and local residents and business professionals serving a variety of soups, salads and sandwiches.
The View at Johnson Creek is the second assisted living and memory care of The View Communities, locally owned and operated. The View at Pine Ridge, home to 70 residents, is located in Oconomowoc and is celebrating five years in business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.