JUNEAU — Changes are going to be needed at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Home to reduce staff turnover, excessive overtime and morale issues, a consultant told the Dodge County Board last week.
The consultant, Victoria McGrath, CEO of McGrath Consulting Group, who was hired by the board to do a comprehensive compensation study of county staff, told the board that more than a quarter of county positions have pay ranges that are under market rates, but what dominated the report was problems at Clearview, where one employee alone earned $73,000 in overtime in a single calendar year.
McGrath Human Resources Group was hired by Dodge County in December 2019 at $92,985 to conduct the comprehensive analysis for all county jobs. Funds totaling $100,000 were included for the project from the Human Resources Department’s 2020 budget.
She reported the county’s wages are comparable, although it is difficult to find and retain staff at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Home. McGrath reported that Clearview is short-staffed and existing Clearview employees have to put in overtime to make up for a worker shortage.
“In order to get all those projects done you need people,” McGrath said. “How are you going to attract and retain all the people to provide the services to the constituents that you serve?”
According to the report, “The county’s salary range maximum is at or above the market maximum for 53% of positions. An additional 19% of positions are still within an acceptable distance from the average. This leaves 28% of positions with maximum rates that are under the market average. This is an indication that many of the salary ranges are sufficient, but each salary range needs a re-established market average to ensure competitive wages throughout each range.”
There are factors in each department that will drive overtime, especially in public safety, corrections, and highway, because the county has no control over critical incidents or weather events and must maintain minimum staffing levels in the jail.
Regarding the loss of experienced workers at Clearview, the study indicates that high turnover rates can negatively affect an organization and its employees.
McGrath said what cannot be clearly defined is the reason employees are leaving because not all employees will provide the most accurate reason for leaving.
“Employees most commonly identified flexibility, time off, pay, leadership, relationship with coworkers, health insurance and commuting to and from work as reasons for leaving their positions,” she said.
Many county workers are retiring, which makes it challenging to find replacements.
The initial study is complete, although the firm will be analyzing each position and job description, through the end of the year, to insure that compensation is equitable. They also plan to add more compensation levels to provide incentives for longevity and advancement. A merit system will be evaluated as part of that discussion.
McGrath said the general employee schedule in Dodge County is currently made up of 18 pay grades. Each pay grade has four steps followed by an open merit range, with one of the steps identified as the control point or market. Each step is 2.5%. The difference between pay grades range from 6 to 18%, according to the study.
The spread between minimum and maximum is 30%, which is a small salary range, McGrath said.
“Conventional salary ranges can have a minimum to maximum salary range between 35 to 50%. Once an employee is at step four, increases provided in the open merit range are based on the employees rating on their annual performance evaluation,” she said. “These increases provide up to an additional 2% for top performance scores.”
There is no timeline for the study implementation.
