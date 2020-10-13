Long-time veteran Watertown Unified School District Board Member Ron Buchanan has submitted his resignation from the board, effective immediately.
Buchanan has served on the panel since 1995.
“I regret to say that I have to resign as a member of the board of education, effective immediately,” Buchanan said in his letter of resignation. “It has been a privilege to serve all these years and I will miss serving with all of you.”
In a brief interview Monday, Buchanan said he was not comfortable attending meetings and interacting remotely.
“I have to see people’s eyes to know what they are thinking,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan said he has daughters who live in Texas and he plans to spend his winters there, with them.
Buchanan was first elected to the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education in 1995, serving the community for the past 25 years.
“I have had the honor and privilege to serve with Ron over these past 10 years,” School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug said Tuesday. “Ron recently turned 94 years old, and he has submitted his resignation to the board because his health has interfered with his ability to serve the WUSD as a member of the board. Ron truly leaves a legacy here in Watertown being a part of so many critical education decisions taking place over the course of three decades. He has always been quick with a joke, and equally quick-witted in his math skills. No one knew the budget and the state education funding formula like Ron Buchanan.”
Schug said Buchanan was never afraid to speak his mind and was always proud of work being done in the WUSD.
“He would so often share his pride in the WUSD’s efforts to serve our students and families,” Schug said. “I will greatly miss Ron Buchanan on the board of the WUSD. His service to the district, his humor, his genuine care for students, families, and our community will all be a part of his legacy.”
The board will fill the vacancy in accordance with policy, the district stated.
The term for Buchanan’s seat will expire in April of 2021 and any qualified elector of the district who is interested in filling this limited-term vacancy may submit a letter of application and a short resume to Deputy Clerk Jaime Caudle by email to caudlej@watertown.k12.wi.us or by bringing it to the Educational Service Center, 111 Dodge Street, no later than Friday, Oct. 23.
Interested persons will be invited to address the Board at the Oct. 26 regular monthly meeting.
Questions may be directed to Board President Tony Arnett at 920-261-5789 or arnettt@watertown.k12.wi.us.
