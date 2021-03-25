BEAVER DAM — State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, voted in favor of several bills which limit government overreach and allow for more public input in the allocation of federal stimulus funds.
The Assembly also approved legislation prohibiting government from mandating vaccinations and closing houses of worship, as well as requiring the governor to develop a plan for state employees to return to in-person work.
“The bills approved give the residents of Wisconsin, those most impacted by COVID-19, a greater voice as we continue to guide the state forward,” said Born. “Billions of taxpayer dollars should not be unilaterally spent by a single person.”
The Assembly also approved the Truth in Spending Act, which requires legislative oversight of billions in federal COVID funding that is being directed to Wisconsin. This legislation does not create a new process and is not unfamiliar to Wisconsin. It includes similar oversight measures to those passed by Democrats in 2009 which required Joint Finance Committee oversight of American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds.
“Simply put, the residents of Wisconsin should have a say through their elected representatives and senators on how billions in federal funds are being spent,” said Born. “Governor Evers can choose to do this on his own, or he can sign this bill and work with the Legislature to ensure these funds are spent wisely.”
The Assembly approved the bills largely along party lines and the package now heads to the governor’s desk for final approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.