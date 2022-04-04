Aviation and Jeff Baum go hand-in-hand in Watertown.
Baum, who was born in Milwaukee and is an Oconomowoc High School graduate, has earned many awards and honors in aviation.
He is president and chief executive officer of Wisconsin Aviation Inc., a corporation he and a partner formed in 1981. He is the fixed based operator of Watertown’s Municipal Airport, operating under the name of Air Watertown.
He has amassed more than 19,000 flight hours in myriad airplanes.
His resume is lengthy. Baum attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in finance and economics. Continuing his education in post-graduate school, he obtained a master’s degree in business administration. Baum initially served as assistant to the chancellor at UW-Whitewater and a lecturer in the department of finance and business law.
He holds both an Airline Transport Pilot’s Certificate and a Flight Instructor’s Certificate with single-engine, multi-engine and instrument ratings on each. He is also an FAA-designated check airman under FAR 135, which details passenger information, including procedures on smoking, the serving of alcoholic beverages, and restrictions of who can occupy a pilot’s seat.
Baum is a founding member and served as chairman of the board of governors for the Air Charter Safety Foundation. He is currently on the board of directors of the Wisconsin Aviation Trades Association and the Wisconsin Business Aircraft Association. He is also a long-standing member of the prestigious Twenty Group, a national organization dedicated to providing outstanding service to air travelers.
Previously, Baum served as president of Wisconsin Aviation Trades Association and on the board of directors of the General Aviation Task Force, the National Air Transportation Association, the National Learn to Fly Promotional Team Inc., and the Governor’s Airport Financing Committee. He also served as past chairman for the Watertown Area Health Services.
For his superior achievements in Wisconsin’s aviation industry, Baum was named “Business Person of the Year” twice in 1988 and 1997 by the Wisconsin Aviation Transportation Association and “Aviation Person of the Year” in 2003 by the Wisconsin Airport Managers Association.
His most recent achievement was being inducted into the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame in October 2013 for his commitment to growing aviation and the superior level of service given by Wisconsin Aviation to the flying community. Wisconsin Aviation also maintains memberships in the National Business Aircraft Association Inc. and the Experimental Aircraft Association, as well as many other local, regional and municipal organizations.
He is married to Krys Brown, and they have one daughter, Jenifer.
Following are his answers to 10 questions asked by The Daily Times.
1. How did you become interested in flying? “Good question! A guess is that I was born that way—abnormal genes?! I grew up initially in Shorewood, under the flight path of the main runway of Milwaukee’s Mitchell Field, so that may have had something to do with it.”
2. When did you first learn how to fly? Who was your instructor? “I learned to fly and earned my private pilot’s license at Palmyra, where the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s flying club was based. Bob Massie was my instructor. Later, I got my commercial license and instructor ratings at Watertown under Pete Brower.
3. Did you always want to be a pilot? Why? “I always wanted to be a pilot, but at least initially, didn’t do it for a living. I have an MBA in finance but ended up in the administration and teaching scene at UW-Whitewater before the opportunity to move into aviation as an occupation presented itself.
4. What is the largest airplane you have flown; what is the smallest? Where did you fly to and from? “I fly general aviation aircraft, not airlines or military aircraft. The largest are corporate jets and the smallest are two-seat trainers—and a lot in between. I have flown well over 100 different makes and models. I have flown into 49 of 50 states, Canada, Mexico and most of the Caribbean islands.
5. I understand Wisconsin Aviation has had some important/famous people fly into the Watertown Airport. Who are some of those passengers? “We don’t always know who is coming and going, but we will see politicians, actors, and sports personalities from time to time. Virtually every Wisconsin governor has flow in; actor Johnnie Depp was in one night; Brett Favre and former Packer Coach Mike McCarthy, among others, have been in. Personally, I have flown many of the Packers and other players, Olympic gold medalists like Bonnie Blair, politicians ranging from Scott Walker to John Kerry to Barbara Bush, entertainers and actors from Cliff Robertson to Jon Bon Jovi—and even astronaut Neil Armstrong.
6. What is the longest trip you have ever flown? Where was it to and why? “Personally, probably Anegada in the British Virgin Islands. As a charter pilot, to Montserrat in the Caribbean or Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, or Kenai, Alaska, or Bermuda.
7. Do you have a drone? Where do you fly it? “No drone. I like the real ones, but the Watertown Aeromodelers R/C Club is very active flying drones.
8. Have you ever gone skydiving and, if so, how high did you drop? How was the experience? “I have not jumped but certainly have dropped jumpers. In fact, years ago, Miller High Life Beer had a promotional skydiving team called the “Miller Six Pack.” There were six skydivers and we would drop them over various events. They were great and a lot of fun.
9. If you could learn one new skill, what would it be and why? “So many choices and so little time! Probably become fluent in Spanish or maybe get good on a guitar.
10. If you could meet someone famous, who would it be and why? “I’ve met quite a few and found that they are really normal people who put on their pants one leg at a time just like everyone else! It would be great to meet some from history to see what they really were like, but obviously that won’t happen. I will just value and enjoy meeting new ones as I can.
