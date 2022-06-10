While the national average price of gas hit the $5 a gallon mark Thursday, many gas stations in Watertown and the surrounding area were selling below the average.
It is the first time gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, a fuel savings platform.
This long-anticipated milestone comes behind months of gas price increases across the country, accelerated by the rise in seasonal demand amidst supply constraints borne out of the pandemic.
Gas prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen over 25 million barrels, or over one billion gallons, since the start of March amidst a global decline in refining capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated demand going into the summer. The price of oil has also jumped due to escalations stemming from the Russian war on Ukraine, as countries choke off Russian oil supply via sanctions, pushing supply down at a time of rising demand.
In addition, U.S. refining capacity has fallen by some 1 million barrels per day over the last three years. All of these factors have created an environment ripe for a surge in gas prices, while Americans balk at prices but continue filling up as demand has seen little decline, according to GasBuddy.
One station in Watertown, the Citgo associated with Schaefer’s Auto Repair LLC on South Third Street, has been over the $5 mark for about a week, said owner Kyle Schaefer. The price of gas as of Thursday noon was $5.19 a gallon. “It is the highest I can recall it ever being,” said owner Kyle Schaefer. “And I don’t know why either.
“I don’t know why the price of gas is going up,” Schaefer said. “I don’t have a good answer for that.”
The Citgo station has a higher price because customers receive full-service.
Schaefer said he has seen a cutback in customers with the prices rising. “I used to sell between 300 and 400 gallons a day and now it is 200 to 220 gallons a day,” he said.
Schaefer said he hopes the gas prices come down soon. “I feel like it affects everybody. People at this time of year enjoy going out and camping and RVing and it all involves gas. Some people don’t seem to care and go anyway and others say they would not take the RV out and spend $1,000 to get across the state.”
Most gas stations in Watertown were at $4.89 a gallon at noon Thursday. An employee at the Clark Service Station on East Main Street said she did not expect the price to increase later in the day. But she said she thought the gas price would hit the $5 a gallon mark by July 4.
Gaugert’s Mobil Mart in Sullivan was also selling regular gas for $4.89 a gallon on Thursday, the same price it had been for the two previous days. Diesel was selling for $5.49 a gallon, mid-grade was $5.39 a gallon and premium was $5.79 a gallon.
Owner Tyler Buss said it is possible the price for regular may go up to $5 a gallon at his business. “This is the highest I ever had,” he said. “I think we broke over $4 once. Maybe $4.29 was the highest about five or six years ago.”
Buss noted Waukesha gas stations have been selling gas for over $5 a gallon for several days. “It is getting out of control,” he said.
Buss said customers are putting in $40 of gas and coming back in two days and putting in another $40. Volume goes down when the prices go up, he said. “I like it better when it was at $1.99 a gallon,” he added.
Sam Patel, who has owned Sam’s Amoco on North Main Street in Reeseville for the past 22 years, said he has never seen the price this high before. He is currently selling regular gas for $4.79 a gallon. His station has not hit $5 a gallon yet.
He said the highest he can recall the price of gas was $3.99 or $4.09 a gallon.
It was reported that two stations in Columbus were selling gas for $4.68 a gallon as of Thursday.
“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes. The situation could become even worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.”
In order to save money on summer travel, GasBuddy recommends drivers shop around for the best gas prices and always pay with a gas card or gas rewards credit card.
In the past three months, GasBuddy reported several gas price records being set. On March 5, the national average price of gas broke $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008; on March 7 the national average price of gas broke the previous record of $4.10 a gallon; on March 10 the average price of gasoline was at $4.35 per gallon; on April 29 average diesel prices reached new all-time high of $5.16 per gallon; and on May 5, the March record was broken as gas rose above $4.35 per gallon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.