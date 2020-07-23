In addition to awarding a multi-million-dollar bid for renovation and construction of Watertown’s public library, the city’s common council on Tuesday evening approved a request from The Bar, 210 S. Water St., to add space, as well as an outdoor beer garden to its premises.
The council also approved an application for a Class B malt and liquor license for Watertown Hospitality Limited Partnership for the Holiday Inn Express on the city’s south side.
The premises is described as a “bar, dining rooms, meeting rooms, hotel, hotel grounds, lobby and pool area.”
In other business, outgoing alderman Tim Raether was recognized for his service to the city and was described by Mayor Emily McFarland as being a level-headed and kind person, among many other attributes. She thanked him for his dedication to the city and constituents, and said he had made a lasting impact on the city’s well-being.
Raether thanked people for the opportunity to serve the community and wished new alderman good luck.
Carol Quest, the city’s health officer, again provided an update on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the city.
She said, so far, there have been 2,771 total investigations of possible COVID infection.
“We had 129 total confirmed cases,” she said. “We had 107 suspected cases. These were ones tested, but the results are not back yet and they’re being monitored.”
Quest said there are 142 open contact investigations and 91 people have recovered. There are 38 positive, active cases the city is monitoring.
The age range for most positive cases has been 20-29 years and 30-39.
These age ranges are the biggest, because that is the population that is providing bedside care and working in places where they are unable to social distance, Quest said.
She also said the past several weeks have had a significant number of cases developing. She said there have been some significant increases over what the city has seen in past few months.
Quest said the area’s hospital system has been able to manage cases, healthcare workers are able to have the PPE they need, as well as the proper training and that the virus is not spreading within the healthcare system.
She said over the past 14-21 days, there has been an increase in cases.
All ordinances for the evening were approved by the council, among them, one calling for the water department to purchase a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
