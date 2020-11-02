JEFFERSON — Jefferson County and Wisconsin election officials understand everyone has pressing and important concerns regarding COVID-19. Officials share the sense of urgency in ensuring voter access to exercise the right to vote without jeopardizing one’s health.
SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, is spread primarily through respiratory droplets and aerosol that are released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or breathes. These droplets can also remain on surfaces for an extended period of time, and smaller aerosols can linger in the air for several hours. Key measures to prevent transmission include the use of face coverings, maintaining physical distance of 6 feet or greater, and frequent hand washing.
Voters have three ways to vote. If one selects to vote in person at a polling place on Election Day, things will look different than a usual election. There will be specific procedures in place to protect health and safety. Polling location may also offer drive through or outdoor voting on election day.
You will be asked to state name and address and provide a photo ID. Poll workers may be social distancing, so they may ask you to set your ID on the table and back up, or they may be behind Plexiglas dividers.
One will be provided a ballot and they can go vote at a poll booth or accessible voting machine. Poll workers are regularly sanitizing these areas throughout Election Day.
Curbside voting is for people who are unable to enter the polling place due to disability, which includes being immunocompromised or having symptoms of COVID-19. Polling places will have a procedure to allow one to indicate a curbside vote. Polling places may have signs outside with a phone number, specific parking spots to park in for curbside, a doorbell to ring for curbside, or a greeter outside to initiate this process. Note that any voter who is immunocompromised, was exposed to or has symptoms of COVID-19, or has a disability must be allowed to curbside vote.
