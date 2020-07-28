With Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, calling on state and local public health officials to publicly announce if their agencies currently have backlogs — or had backlogs at any time since June 1 in reporting negative COVID-19 test results — Jefferson and Dodge counties’ leaders say they have not suffered any such reporting flaws.
“The Jefferson County Health Department is dedicated to keeping the public informed about the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing accurate data and current guidelines,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott said.
Scott acknowledged that, in recent days, there were multiple articles in the media, including the Daily Times, related to the release of COVID-19 data by health departments in which Nass stated the data was inaccurate due to a backlog of health departments entering negative results.
“This is not the case for Jefferson County,” Scott said.
She said the Jefferson County Health Department has seen an average of 150-200 results reported per day, and that number continues to trend upward. Even with those numbers rising, she said, her health department has consistently processed all results, negative and positive, in under 24 hours for the entirety of the pandemic.
“An audit of the current tests to be processed shows all test results sent to the health department have been successfully processed within the 24-hour time frame,” Scott said.
The same goes for Dodge County, according to officials.
“Dodge County Public Health has seen an average of 200-225 results reported a day and that number continues to (move up),” Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer, said. “Even with those numbers rising, Dodge County Public Health has regularly processed all results, negative and positive, in less than 24 hours.”
Scott and Sauer said the way their processes works allows them to report up-to-date metrics and data to county leaders, schools and the public.
“The health department has assembled a COVID-19 response team, including an epidemiologist, to assure that data is accurate and people receive their results as soon as possible after the results are received from labs,” Scott said, with Sauer echoing those sentiments as they relate to Dodge County.
The public can be reassured that the data the health department reports regarding testing and positive and negative results is accurate, both said.
“We strive to provide the most up-to-date information,” Scott said. “We know we need to be a trusted resource for people seeking ways to keep themselves safe during these uncertain times.”
In other parts of the state where data entry has been a problem, Nass is demanding that public health officials appropriately correct all data, particularly positivity rate calculations, upon entering all backlogged negative results.
“After the stunning revelation that Dane County had 17,000 unreported COVID-19 negative results that dramatically skewed the positivity rates in that county for at least three weeks, the public can no longer be assured that all state and local data is reliable without greater transparency and honesty from public health bureaucrats,” he said. “In every corner of Wisconsin, local governments, private businesses and individual citizens have been using the flawed COVID-19 data to make key decisions and now must reevaluate those decisions once the accurate positivity rates are known.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has acknowledged that Dane County is not the only reporting agency in the state with a backlog. However, the DHS has declined to identify the local public health agencies with backlogs in entering COVID-19 negative test results.
Scott urged people to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19, and to seek out resources, whether it is for physical, mental health or financial needs.
“We are all experiencing stress and just know there is help out there,” she said.”
Anyone with questions can email the Jefferson County COVID-19 response team at covid19@jeffersoncountywi.gov, or call the Dodge County Public Health COVID-19 Hotline: 920-386-4304.
