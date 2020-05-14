What could be more appropriate than an artist's rendering of large deer climbing along the wall of the stairway at the Watertown Elks Lodge?
The mural is complete with a 3-D eagle and the top elk wearing the order's covenant ceremonial jewels of the exulted ruler.
And of course, the mural is not the typical painted artwork. It is the work of a million strokes from colored pencils on wood.
This art project, along with two other pieces, are a product of brainwork, sweat and teachings of member Paul Dominguez.
Dominguez started a summer art project in 2017, shortly after being persuaded to join Elks Lodge 666. He agreed to become a member five years ago if he could organize the art project. With the backing of the Elks Lodge board, a summer mural program was started.
To date, three murals have been completed. With the coronavirus pandemic and curtailment of Elks Lodge meetings, this summer's program has been slow to get underway, according to member Greg Breese, board member and past president of the lodge.
"The program has been well received by all the Elks," Breese said. "The state organization has expressed an interest in coming down and seeing the project and model it in other lodges," he said.
Usually plans for the summer project are ready to go by mid-April, but due to the pandemic, no action has been taken. "I have not talked to Paul in weeks, but he did mention two ideas."
The board approves the ideas before Dominguez proceeds.
"It continues to be a remarkable thing that Paul does," Breese said.
To top last year's project will be a major undertaking. The 2019 effort included a 18-foot-long mural of elks along a stairway.
The mural hangs on the wall of the staircase leading from the main entrance to the second floor. The idea is to enter the building and walk up the stairs with the elk.
Dominguez added a 3-D eagle and the exulted ruler necklace to the masterpiece. Also included at the top of the stairway was a clock on the 11th hour, which means a lot in Elk culture. The final hour recognizes the lodge members that have departed.
The artwork was completed on four different pieces of plywood.
"It was an amazing amount of work," Breese said, "and it looks so cool."
To date, Dominguez and students have completed three murals that hang at the Elks Lodge.
The first mural completed hangs in a prominent place adjacent to the main lounge at the lodge. In the mural, the bull elk appears to be coming out of the picture. An American flag, along with another flag on the picture, were created on separate pieces and raised off the main board for a 3-D effect. The mural is 6 by 4 feet.
The second mural hangs in the entrance at the rear of the building. The mural was made to honor veterans with raised logos of the armed forces. This mural is also 6 by 4 feet.
The idea to place a mural along the stairway was due to the fact the cement wall in the historic building needed repair. It bowed out and needed work.
"This wall was terrible," Dominguez said. The mural was the perfect solution to the problem.
"With the help from Watertown High School faculty, I recruit students to take part in the program," Dominguez said. The Elks Lodge member receives assistance from Dave Pawl, art teacher at the high school. Dominguez goes to the high school to talk to the students about the project. He provides some art lessons to those studying drawing.
"We get together a few hours each week all summer long," he said. "In the beginning, we work on composition and layout of the mural. We practice drawing the subject of the mural and learn some information or history of the subjects of the pieces. Then we get to work," the artist said.
And work the group did. Dominguez estimated the large mural took about 160 hours to complete. It is made of four, 8-foot pieces of birch plywood. Birch is used because of the beautiful wood grain, Dominguez said. He and the students worked two days a week for two hours a day.
"It makes this hallway very nice and warm," Dominguez said.
And all the murals are done with colored pencils. The outside black boarder is the only painted part of the piece. All the color in the back, middle, foreground is done in colored pencil. Black No. 2 pencils are used for detail and shading. Shadows are used to give the picture depth.
After the artwork is completed, the piece is coated with polyurethane to preserve the pencil work and enrich the colors and wood grains which fit nicely with the woodwork throughout the 100-year-old Elks Lodge building.
"Working with the young artists is great," Dominguez said. "Through the hours of work I get to know the kids pretty well. We have a lot of fun talking about different things while we work.
"My favorite part of the summer project is not the finished piece, but the creation of it," Dominguez said. "At first, the finish seems far off, but after some time, the students see what it is becoming. Using only colored pencils takes time and requires perseverance. Our motto is 'tackle the hard stuff because the rewards are much greater.'"
Dominquez is an artist and teacher at Lake Country in Hartland. He has attends 20 to 30 jury art shows a year with his medium being wood. "I use to draw on wooden desk tables in grade school."
One of his ideas for the coming summer is a mural of three service dogs that assist veterans. The mural would be installed on a wall in the bar area of the lodge.
"My plan is to cover every wall before I am gone."
The youth program is a good fit for the lodge and for Dominguez, said Terri Breese, Elks Lodge board member and wife of Greg Breese. "It brings the kids into the lodge and exposes their parents it what elks is about.
"The big mural up the stairway is gorgeous and awesome," Terri Breese said.
