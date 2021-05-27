JEFFERSON — At one time, the Jefferson school district saw dozens of students leave for other districts through open enrollment, taking with them hundreds of thousands of local tax dollars.
In recent years, the school district has turned that trend around, however, and early data for the 2021-22 school year suggests that the Jefferson schools will continue to see a net gain in students — and the tax dollars from their home districts that come with them.
Overall numbers, taking into account continuing and new open enrollment applications, show 169 students leaving the school district for other area districts, while 245 students are choosing Jefferson over their home districts.
The greatest number of students are coming in to Jefferson from the Johnson Creek district, which sends 70 residents to be educated in Jefferson, while only 12 Jeffersonians are heading to Johnson Creek.
Another large group of open enrollees comes from the Fort Atkinson district, which sends 67 students to Jefferson. However, the numbers between these two districts are much more even, with some 60 students headed to Fort Atkinson from Jefferson.
Another large subset of open enrollees comes from Watertown, with 38 students entering Jefferson from the northern district, while only nine are shown heading the other way.
Likewise, the Palmyra-Eagle school district loses 20 resident students to the Jefferson schools, with only four headed from Jefferson to Palmyra.
In a few districts, the numbers tip the other way, but are less significant as a portion of the overall number of open enrollees.
Oconomowoc is currently listed as having 22 open enrollees from Jefferson, while only 16 residents of that district travel to Jefferson to attend school.
Also gaining students from Jefferson overall are the Kettle Moraine schools, with 15 students incoming from Jefferson as opposed to two headed into Jefferson; and Cambridge, with 12 Jeffersonians headed into the Cambridge schools as opposed to one coming to Jefferson from Cambridge.
In terms of new applicants for the 2021-22 school year, Jefferson is shown with a net gain of another 17 students from area districts.
The totals are 21 new applications to transfer out of Jefferson via open enrollment versus 38 applications to transfer in.
The greatest number of these new applications come from the Fort Atkinson district, which is listed as having 13 students applying to enter the Jefferson schools, with 7 Jeffersonians applying to transfer to the Fort Atkinson schools.
The greatest imbalance, however, is in the Palmyra-Eagle district, with nine PE students applying to open enroll in the Jefferson schools and no Jeffersonians headed the other way.
Addressing the overall open enrollment gain, Superintendent Mark Rollefson said that this trend has had a huge impact on the Jefferson schools and the programs the local district is able to offer.
“If you bring in one 4K student and keep them through the 12th grade, the budget impact is around $100,000,” Rollefson said.
District officials noted that a decade or so ago, the district was seeing a net loss of around 55 students to open enrollment. The district made a concerted effort to turn this around, adding high-level and specialized offerings; concentrating on building a positive, welcoming district culture; and getting the word out about the great things happening in the district schools.
