The City of Watertown Street Department announced Wednesday that on Thursday, today, it will be closing a street on the south side during construction.
The street department will remove the pavement at the River Drive and Dakota Street intersection, and on Friday Woleske Construction will replace the watermain in the intersection.
The intersection will be closed to all traffic and a detour will be put in place. Businesses and residents along River Drive and South Third Street work area will be able to have access to their properties during this time.
Weather permitting, the work should be completed on Friday and the intersection reopened to traffic. However, work zone in the intersection will remain graveled, so the city advising that traffic to slow down and proceed with caution through the work zone.
If you have any questions, contact the engineering department at 920-262-4060.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.