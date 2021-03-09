WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin introduced an amendment to a bill that would prioritize the special interests of union bosses and diminish the rights of workers and employers.
Fitzgerald’s amendment would empower workers by requiring labor unions to receive written consent from an employee before using union dues or fees collected for non-collective bargaining activities.
Congressman Fitzgerald spoke Tuesday in support of his amendment on the House floor.
“No employee should be forced to subsidize political positions they disagree with as a cost of their employment," Fitzgerald said. “According to The Center for Union Facts, '43% of union households voted Republican, yet 86% of union political support went to Democratic candidates' in the 2016 election.
“Clearly, there is a strong difference of opinion between union bosses and union members on the best pathway forward, but union bosses continue to spend their members’ money with little accountability.
“Workers across Wisconsin, and the country, pay annual union dues to labor organizations in exchange for representation, not to line the pockets of politicians whose political positions do not represent their views."
