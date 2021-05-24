Jefferson automotive students top regional contest

JEFFERSON — Unable to participate in the face-to-face, hands-on competitions they normally would have taken part in this year, Jefferson High School’s automotive students rocked a virtual challenge instead, taking home first place as a school plus a number of individual honors.
Every year, the Madison College (formerly known as Madison Area Technical College) automotive department hosts the Firestone Challenge.
Last year’s competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the pandemic still ongoing and vaccinations not available to everyone, this year there was no state-level competition, but students did have the opportunity to compete regionally in the virtual Firestone Challenge.
The contest took place over the last three months, involving a series of tests students took on various areas of automotive knowledge.
Seven school districts in the greater Madison area took part.
Automotive instructor E.J. Pilarski commended his students for their great participation and their willingness to better themselves in the individual areas of knowledge tested.
Depending on their individual scores in the various areas, students had the opportunity to win valuable prizes, usually automotive tools or supplies donated by sponsors of the competition, such as Firestone and Snap-On Tools.
As each test came around, the top three scorers in each school took home prizes for their individual areas. Then, at the end of the three-month competition, top overall scorers earned additional prizes and the first-place school got a car for its automotive program.
In March, the first test centered around automotive electrical systems. Among the Jefferson students, Austin McFaul took first, Keegan Blank second and John Hooper third.
In April, the second test centered around brakes, steering and suspension. Locally, Blank took first, Emily Hollenberger second and Dylan Burow third.
In May, the third and final test centered around engine performance/drivability. Burow took first, Ryan Werni second and Blank third.
Their scores on the combined tests earned Burow sixth-place overall and Blank second overall in the Firestone Challenge as individuals.
On top of the monthly prizes he had earned, Burow received a bonus prize for being part of the top 10 scorers overall.
For placing in the top three overall, Blank won a full set of Snap-On screwdrivers.
And as the first-place school, Jefferson High School won a car, a 2003 Honda Civic.
The car will be used to familiarize Jefferson automotive students with common repairs.
Pilarski explains that he plants “bugs” in the automotive department’s fleet of vehicles so that students have a chance to diagnose what’s wrong with the vehicles.
The school’s fleet, made up entirely of donated vehicles, is comparatively old, and the 2003 Civic will actually give students a more “modern” vehicle to work on.
Pilarski said while it would have been great for students to have been able to compete in a hands-on contest as in years past, given the hand everyone was dealt with the pandemic, he was happy that the students had the chance to compete at all.
Pilarski commended Jefferson High School’s automotive students for really coming through and doing a great job at all levels of the competition.
“It was a great opportunity, considering what kind of year we had,” student Ryan Werni said.
“We did pretty good, considering how much classroom time we lost due to COVID,” student Hunter Hanson said. He related that with “virtual Fridays” worked into the schedule each week, every individual class lost 20 hours of instruction they would otherwise have had — and that doesn’t even take into account time individual students lost due to illness and required quarantines.
Underclassmen said they were grateful for this opportunity during this pandemic year, but they were looking forward to being able to participate in on-site, hands-on challenges in future years.
They’re also looking forward to continued advances in the automotive department, which in two years’ time (the 2022-23 school year) will be starting up a dual credit automotive program through which students can earn Madison College/MATC credit while still in high school.
