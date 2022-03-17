JEFFERSON — Jefferson residents will see further residential development on the city’s east side almost immediately.
This extension of a street and addition of homes comes after Tuesday’s Jefferson Common Council approval of an offer-to-purchase contract for 2.75 acres from Gremar LLC of Oconomowoc.
The property that is the subject of the deal is well known among longtime city residents, because it is the site on which the Meadow Springs Country Club’s clubhouse once stood.
The former clubhouse property will be redeveloped for residential uses, including construction of approximately five duplex structures and four single-family homes. The project includes an extension of East Washington Street to the east that will allow access to the new dwellings.
“Loos Homes of Johnson Creek will put in the new section of street and then rededicate it to the city,” said Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann, adding the development will consist of four single-family homes on the south side of the new street and five duplex, condominium structures on the north side.
Gremar, LLC, will extend public infrastructure to serve the redevelopment area, including public water, sewer and electric services, and a paved public street extension.
“We are very pleased to have been able to work with Cory O’Donnell of Gremar LLC and Greg Loos, owner of Loos Homes, of Johnson Creek, to develop this project,” Oppermann said. “This has been a rare opportunity to develop property inside the city limits and so close to downtown. There has been a big need for affordable housing and we’ve done a lot in the past two years to fulfill those needs.”
In another improvement that Oppermann called a “separate, but geographically nearby” project, 10 new homes will be located on Dewey Avenue.
This project came as a result of the council’s approval of a resolution Tuesday that stated the city’s plan commission recently approved a preliminary plat of the subdivision, creating 10 single-family residential lots along South Dewey Avenue in the Conservancy Place Subdivision. The total purchase price in this transaction was $380,000.
As a condition of this closing, the city is responsible for installing sewer and electrical system improvements to the lots, along with final site grading by Sept. 30.
A property closing with Gremar, LLC., is required to take place within 30 days of the installation of the infrastructure improvements and final site grading, along with satisfaction of other conditions.
Interest in homes and development of the overall area has been going well in the Meadow Springs Subdivision according to Jefferson city officials who have been spearheading the project.
Jefferson City Engineer Bill Pinnow and city parks Director Cyndi Keller provided a report to Jefferson’s committee of the whole in January updating members on progress at the 35-acre site that was once a portion of the Meadow Springs Country Club on the city’s east side near Stoppenbach Park.
The project, the concept for which was launched in 2019, is focused on 35 acres of the former Meadow Springs Golf Club and will add housing and a nature conservancy.
“Interest in homes out there has been good,” City Administrator Tim Freitag said. “It’s not surprising, because it’s a beautiful area out there by Stoppenbach Park.”
