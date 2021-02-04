Jefferson and Dodge counties appear to again be sitting ducks for a refreshening of their snowpacks today, according to the National Weather Service at Sullivan.
Snow should begin this morning and end Friday morning.
“Accumulating snow is in the forecast, with a chance for a light wintry mix,” the NWS site reported.
Total snow accumulations of 4-6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
“Blowing and drifting snow will be possible,” the NWS said. “This will take place in portions of east/central, south/central and southeastern Wisconsin. Travel could be very difficult. Patchy, blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.”
NWS Meteorologist Aiden Kuroski said although it might seem like the area has received a lot of snow this year, it really has been just an average year right up to this day.
“It’s fairly normal for the past 30 years anyway,” Kuroski said. “It might seem like we have gotten a lot of snow, but that has just been lately.”
Last year at this time, Madison had 37.4 inches of snow. This year, it has received 32.8 inches. Madison is what the NWS uses to gauge Watertown’s snowfall, rather than Milwaukee, which is susceptible to lake-effect snow.
For perspective, Kuroski said, 2008 was a banner year for snow, when the Watertown area received 60.3 inches.
“The years of 2009 and 2011 were big too, but 2008 blew everything else out of the water,” Kuroski said, adding, “The takeaway point is that we get a lot of snow in November and December, usually, and we had nothing in November and not much in December of 2020. So it would take a lot to catch up to the previous big years. But our last few storms were what caught us up.”
It could be worse. Looking back in the archives, Watertown received 20 inches of snow between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, 2011, and this event is known in NWS history as being “The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011.”
