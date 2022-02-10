JEFFERSON — Three people are seeking to replace District 10 Jefferson County Board Supervisor Lloyd Schultz.
They are Brian Derge, Michael Herro and Mark Groose, and there is a primary election scheduled for Feb. 15 to determine which two candidates will move on to the April 5 general election.
District 10 encompasses Wards 1, 3 in the Town of Concord and Wards 3, 4 in the Town of Ixonia. Zastrow filed notification of non-candidacy on Dec. 10, 2021.
The Daily Times sent out questionnaires to each of the candidates, with the request that they also write a statement of candidacy of up to 100 words explaining why they are seeking the office. Their replies follow.
Brian Derge
Derge, of Ixonia, has lived in the area for the past 25 years and is married to wife Karen Derge. He has been on the Ixonia Town Board for the past 17 years. He is retired.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am retired and have time to devote to this position. I have 30 years of running my own business and 17 years as a Town of Ixonia supervisor. I feel I can bring new ideas to the community. I look forward to all possible challenges.”
Mark Groose
Groose, 56, of W675 Concord Center Drive, Sullivan, is married to wife Lisa and is a graduate of Watertown High School in the class of 1978. He attended WCTC to learn about electronics. He is co-owner of Motion Engineering and is a member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.
“I’m seeking the position of Jefferson County Supervisor because I can offer a fresh perspective on county government so that it might be more efficient, just as I have in the private sector. I am not afraid to ask tough questions and am willing to listen and learn.
“My main concerns for Jefferson County and District No. 10 are the inability of government to curb spending, the amount of government regulation, the inability to retain companies here with sustainable employment and anything that concerns citizens of the district.
“I believe government should not take the easy way on the backs of taxpayers.”
Mike Herro
Herro, N5391 Golden Lake Park Road, Oconomowoc, has lived in the area for the past 62 years and is married to Kim Herro. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He has no previous political experience.
Herro is employed at Oconomowoc Realty LLC as owner and broker. He is a member of the Oconomowoc Rotary Club
His statement of candidacy reads:
“It is my honor to be on the ballot for county supervisor to preserve the economic, environmental, agricultural and social service sectors of Jefferson County and aid in their continued enrichment.
“My years of owning and operating local family businesses and serving on various boards give me a solid foundation to best assist our county’s governance. Guided by a strong work ethic, desire to collaborate and willingness to listen, I will strive to benefit our district’s citizens. I ask for your support in permitting me the opportunity to represent the citizens of District 10 as county supervisor.”
