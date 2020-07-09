HUSTISFORD — Hustisford High School will host its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. July 24 in the Hustisford High School gym.
The event’s speaker is Dawn Wohling, a vocal and general music teacher in the Hustisford School District. She earned her bachelor’s degree in music education at UW Oshkosh and her elementary teaching certification at UW Madison.
This is a ticketed event only.
The graduation will be broadcast on WBEV (AM 1430) with a live feed on DailyDodge.com.
