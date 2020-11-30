IXONIA — A 42-year-old EMT, who worked for the Town of Ixonia Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, died Nov. 26 in the line of duty from complications that arose from COVID-19, according to a post on the Town of Ixonia Fire and EMS Facebook page.

Kelly Raether, a 15-year member of the department, joined the department in November 2005. She served the department as an advanced EMT, EMS lieutenant and, most recently, EMS captain.

Raether was also a registered nurse, who worked at Aurora Hospital in Hartford, and was a nursing instructor at Carroll University in Waukesha.

“Kelly was taken from us peacefully, after a courageous fight with complications related to COVID-19...As a department, we mourn Kelly’s loss deeply, and extend our thoughts and prayers to the Raether family in their time of need,” according to the Facebook post.

“Rest in peace, Sister,” the post stated. “We’ll take it from here.”

Arrangements are pending.

