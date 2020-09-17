MAYVILLE — Four people involved in a shooting at a senior housing complex in the City of Mayville Wednesday night are expected to survive, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the incident with the Mayville Police Department.
Authorities said the gunman is a 72-year-old man, who knew the three victims. He apparently approached the group at 7:30 p.m. at the Spring Glen Apartments, 1118 Horicon St., Wednesday and an argument ensued.
The suspect raised the firearm and shot the three individuals before shooting himself.
The victims are described as a 53-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man. It’s not clear why the DOJ identified the races involved, but the shooter was described as white and two of the victims are white and the third victim is Asian American.
Lifesaving measures were performed, and all four were transported by helicopter to local trauma centers.
The DOJ said this was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.
Also assisting Mayville Police Department and the Department of Criminal Investigation are the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Horicon Police Department, Lomira Police Department, Theresa Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.
The investigation is ongoing. The DOJ said no further information would be made available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.