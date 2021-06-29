The Watertown Municipal Band is ready to make its return to a “Concerts in the Park” beginning with a concert this Thursday at the Riverside Park band shell in Watertown.

All the summer concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately one hour. Most of the concerts (except for the first one) will be held on Tuesday nights. This is a change from past years. In the event of rain on concert nights, the postponed concert may move to Thursday night for that week only.

The concert schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 1; and Tuesdays, July 13 and 27.

The concert on July 27 will be performed together with the Hartland Community Band.

In addition, the Watertown band will travel to Hartland for a concert on July 29.

Here is the program for the July 1 concert:

“Armed Forces – The Pride of America” arranged by Clark/Gilpin

“The Invincible Eagle” by Sousa/Brion/Schissel

“A Nation’s Prayer” by Warren/Steffe/Ployhar

“The Lion King” by John/Rice/Zimmer/Higgins

“An American Elegy” by Ticheli

“America, The Beautiful” by Ward/Dragon

“Semper Fidelis” by Sousa/Brion/Schissel

Some park benches will be available near the band shell, but everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Recommended for you

Load comments