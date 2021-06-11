JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy.
The program is meant to give community members the opportunity to learn about the daily operations of the sheriff’s office while also giving them the opportunity to meet and interact with sheriff’s office employees.
Dodge County Sheriff Lt. Robbie Weinfurter is organizing the citizen academy. He and others will present topics on the Dodge County Detention Facility, OWI enforcement, recreation patrol, crash investigations, firearms and active shooter situations and communications.
Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 8 to Dec. 15.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt encourages anyone who has an interest in this program to please apply no later than July 29.
Applications can be found on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office website at www.dodgecountysheriff.com or more information on the program can be obtained by contacting Weinfurter at rweinfurter@co.dodge.wi.us.
