JEFFERSON – Kevin Dresdow, Jefferson's new food service director, looks forward to serving all of the district's students this fall, as thanks to federal COVID-19 funding, all school breakfasts and lunches will again be free through the end of 2021-22 school year.
Some of the transitions Dresdow was looking forward to, including a fully array of salad and specialty bars and a diverse assortment of fresh produce and made-from-scratch offerings, will be a little slower than he would have liked due to the continuing pandemic.
However, many aspects of school lunch will be moving closer to “normal” this school year, such as elementary school students being served in their school cafeterias again instead of in their classrooms and the return of “poolside” food carts at the high school. Breakfasts at the elementary schools will still be served in classrooms, however.
Background
Dresdow, though new to the Jefferson schools, has strong local ties. He lives between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson, and he learned about the food service opening from his daughter-in-law, Jefferson Middle School Spanish teacher Jordan Dresdow.
This is his ninth year working in K-12 food service. He actually started out working for Taher Inc. in Beaver Dam, then began working in senior living and from there was recruited by the Rockford district. From there, he moved to the Pewaukee schools, where he has worked for the last two years.
“I moved to Pewaukee because it was closer to my home,” Dresdow said. “Now, I'm literally five minutes away. It's so close and convenient.
Dresdow was hired in the spring and began working with retiring food service director Rebecca Blyth in May in order to learn the ropes. He oversaw the summer school food service program, which ran through late July.
“We had a very successful summer and a great food service team,” said Dresdow, noting that the 2021 summer food program handed out 33,529 meals to local children, all of them free thanks to pandemic-era funding.
Summer school students who were walking or biking home or riding with a parent picked up bagged meals for themselves (and sometimes for a sibling at home, as that's allowed per “summer feed” policy) as their summer school day ended.
“We had three staff members riding the school buses and handing riders lunches as they got off,” Dresdow said. “One more staffer was handing out meals outside the high school for families to pick up after the summer school students left.”
The past month has been dedicated to getting ready for the new school year.
Menus for the first week of school have been ready to go for some time, but it took through last week to get them translated into Spanish as well as English so they could be communicated with all parents on the district website.
Breakfast at the middle and high school will have two options. Those who arrive early enough can eat in the cafeteria, while those coming in later can take advantage of “grab-and-go” options which will be available in carts in the main school hallways.
In the long run, Dresdow said he is looking to partner with more farms to provide students the opportunity to taste fresh, local produce.
The district already has a relationship with Jelli's Market of Helenville, which provides an assortment of locally grown apples for students to taste-test in the fall.
“We couldn't rely solely on local farms, because of the amount of food we use, but we wanted to be able to add that local touch,” Dresdow said.
In previous districts, Dresdow said he has done “Harvest of the Month” sampling activities at elementary schools, exposing students to fruits, vegetables and herbs they might not have otherwise tried.
Some of these items are then worked into regular school meals. He said he'd like to try similar activities in the Jefferson schools.
“When you introduce these different tastes when kids are young, you see a lot less food waste when they're older – and they're healthier too,” Dresdow said.
In previous districts, he has also done “colors of the rainbow” presentations to elementary schoolers, stressing the importance of incorporating a variety of colors – especially in fresh vegetables and fruit – in their meals.
Dresdow said he wants to incorporate student input at all levels, particularly at the high school level, where he seeks to do samples and surveys and even meet with student groups to see what they want to see in terms of food service.
“We want to let students know they have a voice,” he said.
Dresdow is setting improved flavor and appearance of school food entrees as a long-term goal, after more than a year of pandemic food which was chosen for convenience, easy storage and single-serving packaging rather than maximum nutritional content or flavor.
This school year, the Jefferson schools will be serving more fresh, hot and made-from-scratch options, but there's still a ways to go before the district food program is where he ultimately wants it to be.
“We'll always have those staples that kids seem to love but parents may frown on, like pizza and chicken nuggets, but we aim to have more choices and different tastes, like pico de gallo salsa made from local ingredients,” Dresdow said.
Other updates
Other changes being considered in the Jefferson school food service program will entail the purchase of new equipment like charbroilers and flat tops.
“Eventually, we might be able to cook some entrees fresh on the line, like burgers, grilled chicken or stir fries, giving school lunch more of a 'food court' feel,” Dresdow said.
Finally, Dresdow is in the process of developing an order-ahead staff menu of healthy options such as fresh blueberry/spinach salads, veggie wraps and sub sandwiches, with different options every day.
Staff members could order what they wanted the day before and the items would be delivered to their school kitchen for pickup.
“There's no time for staff members to go out to eat, and not much time to go through a line,” Dresdow said. “This way, they can plan ahead and when the lunch period rolls around, just walk to the cafeteria and pick up their order.”
Free meals
Taking part in governmental programs aimed at serving student food needs during the pandemic has provided the district with additional funds it would not otherwise have had, and allowed the food service to reach out to the entire student population.
Last year, with many students enrolled virtually, that meant a whole new system of distributing food to families. This year, public school districts are being urged to keep students in face-to-face instruction, thus ending mass food pick-up and delivery programs.
Jefferson, like every single public school district in the state except Waukesha, is accepting federal funds to make all school lunches and breakfasts free to students for the entirety of the 2021-22 school year. Unlike last year, though, the program does not extend to community youth (such as homeschoolers) who are not enrolled in the Jefferson schools, and students must be present to participate in the on-site meals.
In the summer of 2022, then, Jefferson will resume its summer feeding program, held in conjunction with the district's summer school program. That program is open to all district youth, from babies through 18-year-olds, and special needs students up to age 21, whether or not they're enrolled in the Jefferson schools.
Dresdow said that the free pandemic meals which have been available to all students for the last year-plus have been a boon for families experiencing hardships of all types, some of which might not fit neatly into the traditional free or reduced-price lunch categories.
He said ultimately, he'd like to see universal free meals provided for all students, regardless of income level or family circumstances.
“Studies have shown that providing free meals to all students lessens the stigma of receiving free and reduced meals, and provides for better nutrition for all,” Dresdow said. “With everyone getting school meals, there's less anxiety and bullying.”
In addition, those who eat consistently in the morning and again in the middle of the school day do better in their classes, the food service director said.
“It allows them to focus on their educations,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.