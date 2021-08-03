WASHINGTON — Congressman Scott Fitzgerald from Juneau cosponsored the Countering Communist China Act alongside his colleagues in the Republican Study Committee. This bill would address the growing threat China poses to U.S. national security and innovation.
“For too long the United States has stood idly by while the Chinese Communist Party expands their strategic influence through the Belt and Road Initiative, steals our intellectual property and technological research, and commits human rights atrocities without repercussion," Fitzgerald said.
“This bill takes concrete steps to counter Chinese influence and aggression, while saving the taxpayers billions of dollars in unnecessary spending. It’s time for the Biden Administration to take off the kids gloves and start backing our words with action,” said Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald voted against three Democrat spending bills.
H.R. 4502 contains seven appropriations bills for FY22, totaling nearly $600 billion in discretionary spending, $102.5 billion more than last year - a 21% increase. H.R. 4502 reverses pro-life policies, weakens immigration law, and adds burdensome regulations and policies to the big government arsenal, Fitzgerald said in a press release. This proposal is so large, it even exceeds President Biden’s budget request by billions of dollars.
H.R. 4346, the FY22 Legislative Branch Appropriations Bill, totals $4.9 billion, $581 million more than last year - a nearly 13% increase.
H.R. 4373, the FY22 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill, totals $62.2 billion, $1.36 billion more than last year - a 12% increase.
