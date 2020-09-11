Fall porch sign – Create a stenciled, fall-themed board with the word “Harvest” or “Autumn” using silkscreen transfers and chalk paint. Limit to six participants. Open to people ages 14 and older. Class is held at the Watertown Senior & Community Center Sept. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $38/city resident and $57/non-city resident. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office. Participants must wear a mask, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer.
Ballet, tap and dance — The department offers this program on Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays beginning the week of Sept. 14. A variety of levels are offered beginning with three year olds. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office. Participants must wear a mask, practice social distancing, use sanitizer and parents are not allowed to wait in the building.
Indoor pool – The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. Time slots of 45 minutes are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings will be performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water. Participants must provide their own face masks. Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available so participants should plan to wear swimsuits to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Park amenities update — The city has opened a limited number of tennis courts at Brandt/Quirk Park, along with Clark Park and Riverside Park tennis courts, skate park, batting cages at Washington and Brandt/Quirk Parks, and the disc golf course at Brandt/Quirk Park. The city is instituting a 10-person limit while exercising social distancing at all times.
For tennis, only singles play will be permitted, no doubles play, along with a one-hour time limit per court. Reserve a batting cage and court time on the recdesk website (https://watertownwi.recdesk.com). Watch the Facebook page for updates.
