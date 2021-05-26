The American Red Cross blood drive collected 80 pints of blood on its first day of its drive Monday.
It fell short of its goal of 90 pints for the first day. The blood drive continued on Tuesday.
There were 62 pints of whole blood donated on the first day, along with 9 Power Red which equals 18 pints.
Gallon/multiple gallons donors included Hollie Kilmon and Debra Kutz.
Reaching four gallons was Evelyn Hadju, and Any Penza donated his eighth gallon.
Power Red donors were Steven Holverson, Jerry Jahns, Debra Kutz, Robert Martens, Matthew Mueller, John Schommer, Timothy Schultz, Russell Schumacher, and Stephen Zillmer.
Other donors for the first day of the drive included Todd Barta, Pamela Bast, Charlene Berg, Ronnie Bartels, Deborah Bukatz, Lawrence Carlson, Delaine Casey, Meri Christensen, Patricia Damaske, Kelsey Dickinson, Joanne Duckworth, Paul Eggers, Charles Fischer, Toniette Flint, Judith Froehling, Donnell Geib, Vickie Genz, Tracy Gilbertsen, Tom Gleason, Colleen Good, Thomas Good, Donna Harshbarger, Penny Heimsch, Karen Homb, Mary Held, Darcy Henriksen, Gloria Higgins, James Hoefler, Catherine Ihde, Alan Jeffers, Gayle Johnson, James Kaap, Linda Kilps, Patricia Kuerschner, James Lichtenberg, Bonnie Loersch, Ruth Mack, Bruce Martin, Laura Martinez, Lydia Martinez, Renee Messerschmidt, Becky Miller, Kenna Munyon, Vicky Penza, Diane Presley, Larry Ratz, Heidi Remich, Lisa Riedl, Rhonda Ritschke, Linda Romanowski, Heidi Roth, Lisa Rowoldt, Meghyn Rudolph, Carol Schloesser, Pauline Schoemann, Sheena Schuett, Armin Schwartz, Andrea Steinmetz, Abby Streicher, Kitty Stueber, Alice Tesch, Jerome Teska, Irene Vogt, Kathy Wagner, Mary Weiland, Robie Wolter, and Ursula Yaeggi.
