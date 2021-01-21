JUNEAU — The Jan. 9 death of Dodge County Supervisor MaryAnn Miller of Beaver Dam has left a vacancy on the board the county is seeking to fill.
Since 2006, Miller held the seat representing District 30, which consists of Wards 1, 3, and 16 in the City of Beaver Dam.
The vacancy will be filled by an appointment made by the county board chairman and confirmed by the Dodge County Board. The term will run until April 19, 2022.
Residents of Supervisory District 30 interested in filling the vacancy should submit a letter of interest to Russell Kottke, Chairman, Dodge County Board of Supervisors, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039 by Thursday, Feb. 3.
Kottke will review the letters of interest and give interested applicants a chance to present their qualifications to him. He will select the candidate he feels will best serve the people of District 30 and submit an appointment to the Dodge County Board for confirmation.
For a map of the district or questions, visit the Dodge County website https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/home/showdocument?id=2145 or call Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson at 920-386-3605.
