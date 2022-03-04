WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters of the Whitewater Area has announced it will host an in person Whitewater Unified School District board candidate forum on Saturday, March 12. It will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the City of Whitewater Council Chambers, 312 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.
The City of Whitewater asks members of the public to wear face masks in City-owned facilities, regardless of vaccination status.
There are four candidates running for two open positions on the school board. They have all confirmed their participation. Candidates include Miguel Aranda, Jennifer Kienbaum (incumbent), Joseph Kromholz (incumbent), and Andrea Svec.
The League will be assisted in running the forum by Whitewater High School students under the supervision of the League and WHS American Government teacher Greg Stewart.
The forum will be co-moderated by WHS students, Junior Alex Martin and Senior Aldo Rodriguez. The League will provide an opportunity for these students to engage in the democratic process.
If one has questions for the candidates but are unable to attend the in-person forum, they may submit questions electronically via a Google Form by Wednesday, March 9.
Submit questions for school board candidates at WUSD School Board Candidate Forum Submission Form.
Candidate questions prepared by the League and WHS students will be used if there are not enough questions provided by the public. The League does not accept questions targeted to specific candidates.
The forum will be filmed by Whitewater Community TV and live streamed to their Vimeo website. A recording will be rebroadcast on channel 990 and made available on our website, https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/whitewater-area, during the weeks leading up to the April 5 Spring Election.
The League is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
