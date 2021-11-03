JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library has created many a memory over its century-plus of existence.
As part of its 110th anniversary celebration, the library recently invited current and former staffers, library board members and community members to share some of those memories from over the years. Some of these memories are shared, while more can be found on the library’s Facebook page and posted in the library building itself.
Kate Lorenz, who served as library director from 1984 through 2007 and continued to work on the library staff through 2018, said one of her most memorable moments at the library was the "Great Book Brigade" of 1985.
That's when the library moved from its old site at the traditional Carnegie building into its new location, attached to city hall.
"The building was ready. The shelving had been installed. The new tables and chairs were ready to be occupied. But how were we going to get all of the materials from the old Carnegie building to the new building?" Lorenz asked.
"(As in) so many small towns,” Lorenz said, “if the word goes out that help is needed, people show up and are happy to pitch in. And so it was that the Book Brigade of 1985 came to be.”
Nearly 100 community members of all ages showed up to form a human chain, passing books from one end of the block to the other, removing and replacing books in (pretty close to) the order in which they were shelved.
Former library employee Hazel Rooker, who served on the library staff from 1986 through 2020, also remembered the human chain, which she had joined as a community member before she even took the library job.
"It was a very gratifying sight to see so many people helping," she said. "It was a great experience to be able to participate in the move."
Sue McKechnie put in 35 years as a library employee. She said she treasures the relationships that grew out of her work.
"Patrons came to trust us with their stories, and it was humbling to share in their joys and sorrows through the years," McKechnie said.
McKechnie said one of the biggest transitions the library made during her years was the move from a manual card catalog and check-out system to automation. This change came about in 1995, and McKechnie was right in the thick of it as the library's automation assistant.
"Our first experience with computer systems gave us a solid base of knowledge to look ahead and accept the constant changes that come with technology," McKechnie said.
Gina Wedekind has only worked at the library for the past year, but it has been part of her life practically forever, starting from earliest childhood.
She described the feeling of opening up the library building recently and taking a few seconds to reflect in the dark stacks.
"If was as if I could feel my younger self holding my own hand, with her sun-kissed pigtail and her gap-toothed grin spreading from ear to ear," Wedekind said. "Knowing this is where we've always belonged, with ... friends, adventures and a place to call home."
Courtney Reath also spent a large part of her childhood in the library and later became a staff member.
"When I was around 5, the library hosted an event with the Humane Society of Jefferson County," Reath said.
"I remember animals running around the meeting room," she said. "It was a lot of fun. It was at this event I met and fell in love with an orange tabby kitten. My parents later adopted him and brought him home."
Among her favorite moments at the library, Melissa Anderson, current library director and an employee since 2011, recalled seeing a little girl at story hour take her first steps.
The library has hosted innumerable memorable events over its history. Perhaps the most well attended came during Jefferson's Harry Potter Fest in 2017, which drew some 50,000 people from across the state and nation.
The entire town had gone all out for the fest, but the library’s transformation was perhaps the most elaborate of all. The entire building had been decorated to appear like the Hogwarts magic school, with multiple rooms full of activities and a different schedule every day.
A pitch-perfect "Professor Sprout" (though not using that name, for copyright reasons) guided young and old alike in an interactive Herbology class; Likewise, "Gilderoy Lockhart" signed autographs with a flourish in the entryway; "Rita Skeeter" and her green quill reigned behind the library desk and other familiar personages popped up everywhere you turned.
Potions classes, spooky treats, themed crafts, a scavenger hunt through the library stacks, with all of the shelf labels changed and bookcovers redecorated in Hogwarts fashion, and so many other details, really made the experience immersive for guests - and best of all, it was all free.
Many festivalgoers, who might have been disappointed at the long lines or extra fees seen elsewhere, commented that the library experience was their favorite attraction of the whole fest.
In 2018, when the Harry Potter Fest rebranded as the Wizards and Warriors Fest, the library stuck with the tribute to the popular book series.
Then, in addition to reprising favorite activities from the last year, the library brought in a professionally curated, room-size museum exhibit on “Renaissance Science, Magic and Medicine"," examining where Harry Potter's fictional world correlated to actual Renaissance-era practices and beliefs.
“I’d have to say the Harry Potter Fest is one of the top memories from my library career,” Anderson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.