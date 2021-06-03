Watertown Common Council members agreed Tuesday to allow the fire department to spend $18,500 of its budgeted funds to hire Five Bugles Design of Eau Claire, which specializes in the planning and design of public safety buildings.
Earlier this year, Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld said the current fire station is 60 years old and needs replacing.
Biefeld said the current fire department was built in 1964 with room for five emergency vehicles, but it now houses 13 including four ambulances and two tenders, which are large, water-carrying capacity motor vehicles which provide water for firefighting in areas not serviced by a municipal water supply.
“Since 1964, a lot has changed in the fire service,” Biefeld said. “We weren’t thinking of EMS back then.”
Biefeld said the City of Watertown began its emergency medical services in 1975. He also said there is some fire apparatus in different areas.
He said the needs assessment study will help fire and city officials decide where to place the new station and how much space it will require for it.
Biefeld said talks of a new fire station began in 2018, but when he looked at the city’s borrowing situation, it was decided the station needed to wait until 2024 because of the borrowing for the library expansion, according to the May 24 finance committee meeting’s minutes.
Five Bugles Design will need to complete a station study on space needs analysis, site location, conceptual drawing and cost analysis to have the information needed to forward the project to its design and construction phase and make the necessary budget amendments needed to cover the cost of the service.
The bulk of the funds — $12,000 — will go to Five Bugles Design for them to meet with the fire department staff to review current space usage, deficiencies and projected growth. The firm will develop will a program detailing existing space needs and the department’s projected space needs for the next 20 years.
The remaining $6,500 will go to a geographical information system, which are generally developed based on the following considerations such as GIS mapping to create response time data based on three to five years of past National Fire Incident Reporting System; the city’s comprehensive plan and planned future growth and insurance services office rating of the city.
At last month’s finance committee meeting, Watertown Alderwoman Cassandra Wagner asked for a more “concrete” project timeline.
Biefeld said, although this is a first step of several, it is a road map where in 2022 the city can begin looking at land for the station and in 2023 start construction documents, break ground in early 2024 and finish the station by the end of 2024.
“That’s if everything goes smoothly and on time,” Biefeld said.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland requested Biefeld put a timeline together, the finance committee’s minutes said.
McFarland also stressed that this is step one of many and these are no actual architectural plans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.