Defense in Beaver Dam homicide withdraws plea

JUNEAU — With a two-week trial scheduled to start in late-January, one of the defense attorneys for Ulisses Medina Espinosa, withdrew the not guilty by reason of insanity plea Friday that was in place.
Medina Espinosa, 32, was charged in March 2019 with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Stacia Hollinshead and is being held in the Dodge County Jail on a $2 million bond. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charge.
A not guilty by reason of insanity plea was made at a January hearing.
Medina Espinosa has one more motion hearing scheduled on Nov. 25 before the 14-day trial that is scheduled to run Jan. 25 to Feb. 11, according to online court records.
Medina Espinosa and Hollinshead divorced in 2016 and Hollinshead was granted a protective order against Medina Espinosa the same year. Hollinshead had full custody of the girl and Medina Espinosa had lost his parental rights, according to court records.
Hollinshead was an assistant prosecutor in DeKalb County, Illinois.
Victor Arellano and Douglas Phebus filed a notice of retainer Jan. 9 in the case.
Hollinshead of Sycamore, Illinois was shot to death on March 23 inside a home in the 300 block of East Third Street in Beaver Dam.
According to the criminal complaint, a 5-year-old child told investigators her grandmother was calling police while her dad was still shooting her mom. The child said she came to Beaver Dam to visit her grandparents “Daddy came in and that’s why we have a huge problem here,” she said.
The child explained that she was in the kitchen with her grandmother, heard the front door open, saw her dad and they met in the living room, where he gave her a bunch of presents. Medina Espinosa then went into the kitchen and shot Hollinshead.
The little girl said “it surprised me that daddy was coming. He started shooting my mommy with a gun.” The child did not witness the incident, but described being scared by the “booms” from the gun in a nearby room, the complaint stated.
“He kept shooting my mommy,” the child said, “She didn’t die, but I don’t know what happened to her.” She said her dad “was really special to me. He is in jail now.”
According to eyewitness accounts from the suspect’s mother, Hollinshead had arrived at the house less than a half hour before the murder. It was around that time that the suspect had made a surprise visit there. The suspect brought several toys for the child and the victim was standing in the kitchen when gun shots rang out. Hollinshead was not moving and Medina Espinosa’s mother yelled at her son “What are you doing? What are you doing?” The suspect did not say anything to anyone and just stayed kneeling next to the child until his arrest. She told police her son has never been violent in his life and repeatedly told police, “This is not my son.”
The victim’s family paints a different picture. Hollinshead’s sister told police that Medina Espinosa has a long history of stalking, manipulation and attempts to control … with the victim once even finding a tracking app on her cell phone. She said her sister would never go to Beaver Dam if she knew her ex-husband would be there, out of concerns for her personal safety.
The suspect’s grandfather gave police a sealed envelope from Medina Espinosa that contained two items: one a letter for his attorney and the other a “will and testament.” That second letter, written as if neither parent would be around, states that he wishes for custody of their daughter to be split between the grandparents. Medina Espinosa also indicated his wishes not to be cremated.
Dodge County Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel ruled that Hollinshead died from 15 gunshot wounds.
Three to the left side of her head, eight to the torso and four to the pelvic and thigh region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.