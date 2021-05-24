A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Watertown.

Watertown Common Council last week approved a malt beverage and liquor license to Cresenciana Sanchez.

Karla Priest, Sanchez’s business advisor, said Fiesta Las Margaritas will fill the vacancy at 1512 S. Church St., which is the former location of the Sprecher’s restaurant.

Priest said the restaurant could open within the first two weeks of June.

