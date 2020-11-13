Watertown officials announced late Thursday afternoon alerting residents that all city offices are closed to visitors for public health and safety due to COVID-19.
The one exception is the police department lobby, which will remain open for emergencies only.
If individuals are sick, they are urged to not come in. If individuals do need to come in, they are asked to wear a mask.
There is a drop box at the front entrance of Watertown City Hall, 106 Jones St.
The drop box can be used for utility, water and property tax payments or residents can pay them through the PSN app. Liquor, bartender and pet licenses can be placed in the drop box or mailed to Watertown City Hall, P.O. Box 477.
Since the municipal court is closed, payments can also be placed in the drop box or the municipal tickets can be paid by calling the municipal court at 920-206-4203.
Permits and applications for the engineering, building and safety and zoning departments can be also be placed in the drop box or they can be completed and submitted online.
For further information, call the city clerk’s office at 920-262-4000.
