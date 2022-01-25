Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug on Monday explained the school district’s recent coronavirus-driven decision to move some students — including some with disabilities — into virtual schooling for a brief period expected to end today.
“As we know, schools and districts across the state have struggled with staffing over the past few weeks due to high rates of student and staff absences and low-substitute teacher fill rates due to a shortage of substitute teachers,” Schug said. “While many schools and districts have had to transition to virtual for periods of time, the WUSD has been working hard to ensure that our doors stay open to the maximum possible number of students for face-to-face learning.”
Schug acknowledged that, on Wednesday, the district needed to transition two classrooms at the high school to virtual instruction because both teachers of the classrooms would need to be out for the remainder of last week.
“We did not have adequate qualified staff to substitute for them, and we had a number of positive COVID cases in these classrooms.” Schug said. “As a result, we felt we were unable to safely and effectively provide in-person instruction in those classrooms at that time, due to staffing and the number of positive cases. These classrooms do serve some of our students with Individual Educational Plans.”
Schug said WUSD plans to return the classrooms to in-person instruction as soon as its leaders can safely resume doing so and provide staffing which she said would be today. There was no school for students in the WUSD Monday.
Students were provided individualized learning support during this absence, Schug said, adding this was the only time this school year that these classrooms did not have face-to-face instruction.
“As a district, we are working to provide face-to-face instruction to all of our students and we are transitioning the smallest possible environment to virtual when we are unable to staff and/or there is a high percentage of positive COVID cases in a classroom or learning setting,” she said. “Over the year we have transitioned other classrooms to virtual, as necessary, across the district for the shortest time possible and these closures have affected students with IEPs as well as students without IEPs. ... We are committed to staying safe to stay open to serve all of our students and families in the WUSD.”
