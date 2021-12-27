The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation is encouraging leaders and residents to tackle the housing crisis in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
Studies for Dodge and Jefferson counties conducted this year by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, revealed a shortage of all types of housing in the communities, especially for income-constrained households. Approximately 40% of households are forced to pay more than 30% of their gross income on housing expenses.
To address the need, the GWCHF has engaged Cedar Corp., a multi-disciplinary community infrastructure firm, to work with city officials in Jefferson and Watertown to develop strategies for housing development. The work is essential to keeping employees working in businesses, children attending schools and residents spending their dollars locally.
GWCHF has organized recent information and planning sessions in Watertown and Jefferson with community leaders and residents. Information was presented on the local housing crisis and to seek feedback for planning purposes. This is a priority of the GWCHF, according to the foundation’s newsletter.
In other news, to ensure all families have access to high quality early care and education, GWCHF is partnering with the Wisconsin Early Education Shared Services Network to support providers in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
The network brings together family and group childcare programs to benefit from collaborations and efficiencies. By sharing technology, resources, knowledge and skills, child care programs can improve outcomes for young children, build capacity in their caregiving, and benefit communities.
There are two Zoom meetings planned for early care and education providers to learn more about the Wisconsin Early Education Shared Services Network. The meetings are set for 1 to 2 p.m. and again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
An informational session for other community leaders to learn how the network will support the community and how to share that information, is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
For more information, call 920-390-4000.
The GWCHF has awarded several Community Collaboration Grants to support collaborative efforts to build a sense of connectedness between people or create/enhance community spaces where individuals can be active together.
The foundation issued grants to the City of Watertown Parks and Recreation Department to fund paint and nets for eight pickleball courts at Riverside Park and to the Rotary Foundation of Lake Mills to fund 100% poured-in-place surface at Bartel’s Beach Park Playground, allowing for access to the playground by children and adults with mobility challenges.
The GWCHF and Every Child Thrives is partnering to work to address housing, youth mental health and early care and education.
