JUNEAU — Dodge County recorded its fourth COVID-19 related death last week.
Dodge County Public Health Nurse Amanda Henry said the latest death was an individual in his or her 60s who resided in a long-term care facility.
Henry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the county are remaining steady.
“The numbers tend to ebb and flow,” she said. “We haven’t witnessed a huge decline or a huge increase. The numbers have been staying fairly consistent.”
She said if there is an increase in the county’s statistics it’s because of the addition of the numbers from the correctional institutions within Dodge County.
Henry encourages individuals to continue social distancing at least by 6 feet, wear their masks and maintain good hygiene.
“If you’re sick, stay home from work and do not go anywhere until you’re well,” she said.
Wisconsin health officials are reporting the seven-day average of COVID-19 is 347 daily infections. There are 21,038 people now having tested positive and 647 deaths as of Monday in the state.
Dodge County has four deaths and 400 cases. The county had a a running total of 6,388 negative cases.
Jefferson County has reported three deaths and 128 positive cases and 4,191 negative cases.
