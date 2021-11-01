Proposed map heads to council Tuesday

The proposed map for the city’s new aldermanic districts – redrawn based on the 2020 census – will have very little change.
The new map will not result in any alderperson losing his or her seat to another alderperson, and no ward will be without representation.
The city will also remain at nine aldermanic districts.
Redistricting is undertaken every decade after the census, and is the process by which states adjust the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts, counties adjust county supervisory district boundaries and municipalities adjust ward boundaries based on the census data, and the one citizen, one vote principle.
Watertown Clerk/Treasurer Elissa Friedl said once wards are established, they must be combined into aldermanic districts.
She said the shifts did not result in any of the current alderpersons being pushed out of their district.
“The city has submitted proposed ward plans to Dodge and Jefferson counties and, in the coming two weeks, they both will hold public hearings on the boundaries of the county supervisory districts and vote to adopt them,” Friedl said.
The new ward plan was adopted at the Oct. 19 Watertown Common Council meeting.
The ordinance that will come before Watertown Common Council members Nov. 2 and Nov. 16 would combine the wards into aldermanic districts as follows: Aldermanic District 1 into Wards 1 and 2; Aldermanic District 2, Wards 5, 6 and 7, Aldermanic District 3, Wards 16 and 17; Aldermanic District 4, Wards 14 and 15; Aldermanic District 5, Wards 8, 9 and 10; Aldermanic District 6, Wards 3 and 4; Aldermanic District 7, Wards 11, 12 and 13; Aldermanic District 8, Wards 20, 21, 22; and Aldermanic District 9, Wards 18 and 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.